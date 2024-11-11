CONNECT WITH US:
Thursday, 14 November 2024
Monday, 11 November 2024 13:27

Rush 4K reviewed & more, plus KLSC bows Foul Play in Ultra HD, Sony’s Saturday Night gets a date & Severin’s first Russ Meyer titles arrive on 1/28

Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night

All right, as promised we have a bunch of new Blu-ray reviews for you today and 4K review as well, with still more set to follow all this week. We’re starting this morning with...

My review of Ron Howard’s excellent Formula 1 racing drama Rush (2013) in 4K Ultra HD from Shout! Factory, featuring stunning HDR and a new Atmos mix on a 100 GB disc.

Stephen’s look at Michael Cimino’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) as re-issued in a new Blu-ray edition by Kino Lorber Studio Classics—the same disc that was included with their excellent 4K release last year.

Stuart’s thoughts on Damiano Damiani’s A Man on His Knees (1979) on Blu-ray from Radiance Films and Steven Hilliard Stern’s Rolling Vengeance (1987) on Blu-ray from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.

And Dennis’ take on Norman Taurog’s Words and Music (1948) on Blu-ray from the MGM library via the Warner Archive Collection.

Now then... given that this is Veteran’s Day, a Federal holiday here in the States, there’s not a ton of release news to report, but we do have a couple of things to share with you regardless... [Read on here...]

First, our friends at Kino Lorber Studio Classics have revealed that Ferdinand Fairfax’s Nate and Hayes (1983) and Costa-Gavras’ Hanna K. (1983) are both “coming soon” to Blu-ray. Likewise, the company has also shared that Colin Higgins’ Foul Play (1978), starring Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase, is coming soon to 4K Ultra HD.

Lionsgate has announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis (2024) will street on Digital on 11/12. A physical Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release announcement will follow in the weeks ahead.

Shout! Studios has set Viggo Mortensen’s western The Dead Don’t Hurt (2024) for release on Blu-ray on 12/5.

Shout! will also re-issue Sam Raimi’s Drag Me to Hell (2009) and Kevin Connor’s Motel Hell (1980) as 4K Ultra HD Steelbook editions on 1/7/25.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed that Jason Reitman’s new SNL first broadcast dramedy Saturday Night (2024) will arrive on Digital on 11/12, with a Blu-ray and DVD version to follow on 1/7/25. Extras will include audio commentary and The Making of the Movie of the Show That Almost Never Made It featurette.

Deaf Crocodile Films has set the Trapped Ashes (2006) horror anthology for release in 4K + Blu-ray on 2/11/25, featuring the work of filmmakers Sean S. Cunningham, Joe Dante, Monte Hellman, Ken Russell, and John Gaeta. Also coming to 4K that day from the company is Michael Schaack’s adult animated horror film Felidae (1994).

Meanwhile, Mill Creek Entertainment has set their Bewitched: The Complete Series – 60th Anniversary Special Edition Blu-ray box set for release on 2/4/25. They’ve also set their Blu-ray release of Documentary Now!: The Complete Series for 1/21/25.

And finally, Severin Films has set Russ Meyer’s “boob-a-rama” sexploitation classics Vixen! (1968), Supervixens (1975), and Beneath the Valley of the Ultravixens (1979) for remastered Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release on 1/28/25. As some of you may know, film critic Roger Ebert co-write the script for that last one with Meyer (and it’s a hoot).

Back tomorrow with more! Stay tuned...

