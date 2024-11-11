Rush 4K reviewed & more, plus KLSC bows Foul Play in Ultra HD, Sony’s Saturday Night gets a date & Severin’s first Russ Meyer titles arrive on 1/28

First, our friends at Kino Lorber Studio Classics have revealed that Ferdinand Fairfax’s Nate and Hayes (1983) and Costa-Gavras’ Hanna K. (1983) are both “coming soon” to Blu-ray. Likewise, the company has also shared that Colin Higgins’ Foul Play (1978), starring Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase, is coming soon to 4K Ultra HD.
Lionsgate has announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis (2024) will street on Digital on 11/12. A physical Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release announcement will follow in the weeks ahead.
Shout! Studios has set Viggo Mortensen’s western The Dead Don’t Hurt (2024) for release on Blu-ray on 12/5.
Shout! will also re-issue Sam Raimi’s Drag Me to Hell (2009) and Kevin Connor’s Motel Hell (1980) as 4K Ultra HD Steelbook editions on 1/7/25.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed that Jason Reitman’s new SNL first broadcast dramedy Saturday Night (2024) will arrive on Digital on 11/12, with a Blu-ray and DVD version to follow on 1/7/25. Extras will include audio commentary and The Making of the Movie of the Show That Almost Never Made It featurette.
Deaf Crocodile Films has set the Trapped Ashes (2006) horror anthology for release in 4K + Blu-ray on 2/11/25, featuring the work of filmmakers Sean S. Cunningham, Joe Dante, Monte Hellman, Ken Russell, and John Gaeta. Also coming to 4K that day from the company is Michael Schaack’s adult animated horror film Felidae (1994).
Meanwhile, Mill Creek Entertainment has set their Bewitched: The Complete Series – 60th Anniversary Special Edition Blu-ray box set for release on 2/4/25. They’ve also set their Blu-ray release of Documentary Now!: The Complete Series for 1/21/25.
And finally, Severin Films has set Russ Meyer’s “boob-a-rama” sexploitation classics Vixen! (1968), Supervixens (1975), and Beneath the Valley of the Ultravixens (1979) for remastered Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release on 1/28/25. As some of you may know, film critic Roger Ebert co-write the script for that last one with Meyer (and it’s a hoot).
Back tomorrow with more! Stay tuned...
