Rush 4K reviewed & more, plus KLSC bows Foul Play in Ultra HD, Sony’s Saturday Night gets a date & Severin’s first Russ Meyer titles arrive on 1/28

All right, as promised we have a bunch of new Blu-ray reviews for you today and 4K review as well, with still more set to follow all this week. We’re starting this morning with...

My review of Ron Howard’s excellent Formula 1 racing drama Rush (2013) in 4K Ultra HD from Shout! Factory, featuring stunning HDR and a new Atmos mix on a 100 GB disc.

Stephen’s look at Michael Cimino’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) as re-issued in a new Blu-ray edition by Kino Lorber Studio Classics—the same disc that was included with their excellent 4K release last year.

Stuart’s thoughts on Damiano Damiani’s A Man on His Knees (1979) on Blu-ray from Radiance Films and Steven Hilliard Stern’s Rolling Vengeance (1987) on Blu-ray from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.

And Dennis’ take on Norman Taurog’s Words and Music (1948) on Blu-ray from the MGM library via the Warner Archive Collection.

Now then... given that this is Veteran’s Day, a Federal holiday here in the States, there’s not a ton of release news to report, but we do have a couple of things to share with you regardless... [Read on here...]