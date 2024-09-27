Arrow’s December slate includes Demolition Man & Critters, plus Eureka’s The Secret of NIMH on Blu-ray, more Warner 4K catalog & 3-D Film Archive’s The Bubble Kickstarter!

Here’s what the cover artwork looks like...
In other release news, Kino Lorber Studio Classics has announced a trio of new Blu-ray catalog titles for release in November, including Robert M. Young’s Triumph of the Spirit (1989) on 11/12, and John Farrow’s California (1947) and Kurt Neumann’s Cattle Drive (1951) on 11/19.
Here’s something awesome: Eureka! Entertainment has revealed a new Masters of Cinema Blu-ray title for release in the UK on December 9... Don Bluth’s animated The Secret of NIMH (1982)! Limited to just 2K copies, the disc will include new and archival audio commentaries, and multiple new and legacy featurettes, along with a booklet featuring a new essay on the film by Peter C. Kunze.
Also today, our friends at the 3-D Film Archive have just launched their Kickstarter to remaster and release Arch Oboler’s The Bubble (1966) on Blu-ray 3D! You’ll find that here.
Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has announced more catalog 4K titles for release on 10/29 in addition to The Hitcher (1986), including John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s Vacation (2015), Nancy Meyers’ The Intern (2015), and Jeff Tomsic’s Tag (2018).
And finally today, don’t forget that our friend Arnold Lebovit is holding a pair of new Flights of Fantasy film screenings here in SoCal next weekend! On Saturday, 10/5 (at 2 PM and again at 8 PM), you can watch George Pal’s The Time Machine (1960) paired with more Puppetoon shorts at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills. Then on Sunday, 10/6 (at 4 PM), you can watch Byron Haskin’s The War of the Worlds (1953) with still more Puppetoon shorts at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana. And here’s the kicker: If you use the code “BITS” when purchasing tickets for the Fine Arts Theatre screenings, you’ll get a discount on tickets. These screenings should be a lot of fun, so click on the images below (or on the links in this paragraph) for more details.
