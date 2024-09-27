CONNECT WITH US:
Friday, 27 September 2024
My Two Cents
Friday, 27 September 2024 16:25

Arrow’s December slate includes Demolition Man & Critters, plus Eureka’s The Secret of NIMH on Blu-ray, more Warner 4K catalog & 3-D Film Archive’s The Bubble Kickstarter!

Demolition Man (4K Ultra HD)

We’ve got just a couple more reviews for you today to close out the week...

Tim has reviewed both the Blu-ray and DVD versions of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment’s new Super Friends: The Complete Collection.

Watch for a bunch more new disc reviews next week—the whole team is working on more, including yours truly!

Meanwhile, the big news today is that Arrow Video has just revealed its December Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release slate. Look for John Sturges’ The Great Escape (1963) in 4K and Blu-ray (UK only) and the Critters: A Four Course Feast! Blu-ray box set (UK only)—which includes Stephen Herek’s Critters (1986), Mick Garris’ Critters 2: The Main Course (1988), Kristine Peterson’s Critters 3 (1991), and Rupert Harvey’s Critters 4 (1992)—on 12/2, followed by Abel Ferrara’s The Addiction (1995) in 4K (UK, US, and Canada), Marco Brambilla’s Demolition Man (1993) in 4K and Blu-ray (UK, US, and Canada), Kim Jee-woon’s The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008) in 4K and Blu-ray (UK only), and Cody Kennedy and Tim Rutherford’s The Last Video Store (2023) on Blu-ray (UK and US) all on 12/9. [Read on here...]

Here’s what the cover artwork looks like...

Arrow Video's December 2024 slate

In other release news, Kino Lorber Studio Classics has announced a trio of new Blu-ray catalog titles for release in November, including Robert M. Young’s Triumph of the Spirit (1989) on 11/12, and John Farrow’s California (1947) and Kurt Neumann’s Cattle Drive (1951) on 11/19.

Here’s something awesome: Eureka! Entertainment has revealed a new Masters of Cinema Blu-ray title for release in the UK on December 9... Don Bluth’s animated The Secret of NIMH (1982)! Limited to just 2K copies, the disc will include new and archival audio commentaries, and multiple new and legacy featurettes, along with a booklet featuring a new essay on the film by Peter C. Kunze.

Also today, our friends at the 3-D Film Archive have just launched their Kickstarter to remaster and release Arch Oboler’s The Bubble (1966) on Blu-ray 3D! You’ll find that here.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has announced more catalog 4K titles for release on 10/29 in addition to The Hitcher (1986), including John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s Vacation (2015), Nancy Meyers’ The Intern (2015), and Jeff Tomsic’s Tag (2018).

And finally today, don’t forget that our friend Arnold Lebovit is holding a pair of new Flights of Fantasy film screenings here in SoCal next weekend! On Saturday, 10/5 (at 2 PM and again at 8 PM), you can watch George Pal’s The Time Machine (1960) paired with more Puppetoon shorts at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills. Then on Sunday, 10/6 (at 4 PM), you can watch Byron Haskin’s The War of the Worlds (1953) with still more Puppetoon shorts at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana. And here’s the kicker: If you use the code “BITS” when purchasing tickets for the Fine Arts Theatre screenings, you’ll get a discount on tickets. These screenings should be a lot of fun, so click on the images below (or on the links in this paragraph) for more details.

Flights of Flights of Fantasy at The Frida Cinema

That’s all for now. Have a great weekend and we’ll see you back here on Monday!

Stay tuned...

(You can follow Bill on social media at these links: Twitter and Facebook)

 

